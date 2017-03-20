Samsung Galaxy S8 Event Poster Leaked

As the launch date of Samsung Galaxy S8 draws closer, the number of leaks we are seeing is also increasing. Today, we have another leak that reveals the official Galaxy S8 event poster.

The new leak reveals the Galaxy S8 event poster with a large “S” in the middle pointing at a device, which we are expected to see by the end of this month.

Galaxy S8 poster pic.twitter.com/EqHcHFs27G — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 17, 2017

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S8 at dedicated events in New York and London at the end of this month, where the company will reveal more details, availability along with the pricing details. Samsung is yet to shed some light on the official availability date, but the poster confirms that the company will launch the S8 sometime in April.

Recent rumors points to an April 28th release date for Canada and US, while South Korea possibly getting it a week early. The company may start taking preorders for Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on April 7 in South Korea.

The handset will come in two sizes, the 5.8-inch model and the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ model, both with an unconventional 2960×2400 WQHD+ resolutions. The smaller Galaxy S8 will sport a 3000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S8 Plus will feature a 3500mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will introduce Samsung AI assistant, called “Bixby” and it will have no physical “Home” button. You can find full specification for both S8 and S8+ here.

