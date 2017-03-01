Samsung Galaxy S8 Photo And Release Date Leaked

It looks like Samsung Galaxy S8 has leaked in a collection of real-world photos, which shows full-body design of device in all its glory. Prolific smartphone leaker Evan Blass was the first to tweet an official marketing render of Galaxy S8. The render shows a beautiful phone that aligns well with descriptions we have read in various reports over the past couple of months, but it is still just a render.

There are even more hints as to what might come. The phone’s left side has a volume rocker and button below that stands for the power/lock button, moved from its usual position on the right. Instead, there is another button over there that could belong to the rumored Samsung AI assistant, called “Bixby.”

Since this initial render appeared, BGR posted even more pics of what it purports are actual pictures of the Galaxy S8, not renders. According to BGR, the images came from an anonymous source and shows the device in almost every angle. This device has a larger edition called the Samsung Galaxy S8+, but the one pictured here is the more standard-sized version.

One other important thing to point out is that there is no home button. That home button has been a mainstay since the first Galaxy S phone launched. Ditching it would be a radical design change. Of course, none of this is a done deal, and we still have a full month for more rumors, image leaks and renders to surface.

The Samsung will unveil Galaxy S8 in a press conference in New York City set for March 29th, 2017. This event will very likely show this device, before its official launch on April 21st, 2017. The device will have support from multiple carriers inside the United States and several others around the world.

In addition, here is a set of specifications based on past leaks, rumors and anonymous tips from sources close to the information. Remember that these specs are not official, so take it with a grain of salt.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Display: 5.8in Super AMOLED, 1440 x 2650 (2K) Gorilla Glass

Operating System: Android 7.1 Nougat

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 / Samsung Exynos 10-nm

RAM: 4GB RAM

Back Camera: 12MP, f/1.7 optics, 4K video, dual-LED flash

Front-facing camera: 8MP wide-angle lens with f/1.7 optics

Battery: 3,000mAh

Internal Storage: 64GB, w/256GB microSD card slot

Other Features: Fingerprint scanner, Iris scanner, Metal frame, Wireless charging, USB-C, IP-68 Dust and Water-resistant

