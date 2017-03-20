Samsung Galaxy S8 With Exynos 8995 gets Benchmarked

by · Published · Updated

Tags:

Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy S8

Earlier, we have reported that Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will come with two processor options, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and also the new Samsung Exynos 8995 processor. The Galaxy S8 variants sold in the United States, Japan, and China will feature a Snapdragon 835 chipset, while the rest of the world will get the Exynos 8895 powered variant.

The Galaxy S8 Plus with the Exynos 8995 processor has recently turned up on the GeekBench benchmarks and the device is listed with the model number SM-G955F.

Samsung Galaxy S8 - GeekBench Benchmark - Device Information

Samsung Galaxy S8 – GeekBench Benchmark – Device Information

The benchmarks also confirm the previous rumor we heard that the handset would come with 4 GB of RAM. However, reports claim that the Chinese and Korean variant will feature 6 GB RAM.

The Exynos version of the Galaxy S8 Plus actually scored higher than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 version, have a look at the benchmark below.

Samsung Galaxy S8 - GeekBench Benchmark

Samsung Galaxy S8 – GeekBench Benchmark

Samsung are holding a press event on the 29th of March 2017 where they will unveil the new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones. The event poster was leaked recently with a large “S” pointing at a device which we are expected to see by the end of this month.

The S8 will come in two sizes, the 5.8-inch model and the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ model, both with an unconventional 2960×2400 WQHD+ resolutions. The smaller Galaxy S8 will sport a 3000-mAh battery, while the larger Galaxy S8 Plus will feature a 3,500-mAh battery. The handsets will also be the first to debut Samsung’s personal AI assistant, Bixby. You can find full specification for both S8 and S8+ here.

Both handsets will go on sale in April. Rumors suggest that Samsung will start taking preorders for Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on April 7 in South Korea and will be available in Canada and US from April 28.

Source

Raja Rajan
Raja is obsessed with technology and Cricket for as long as he can remember. Nowadays he work as a freelance developer and writer for PrimeInspiration.com
https://www.primeinspiration.com

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Sarathy

    Great improvements but need to verify performance

Follow:

Related Contents

Google Plus

Follow Us


follow us in feedly
Follows Us On Feedly

Daily Newsletter

RSS

RSS Feed RSS - All Posts

RSS Feed RSS - Apple

RSS Feed RSS - Gadgets

RSS Feed RSS - PC & Linux

RSS Feed RSS - Tech

RSS Feed RSS - Comments