LG G6 Will Launch In UK On April 28

It has been awhile since LG unveiled their latest flagship device, the LG G6 and now people in the United Kingdom finally have an idea on the expected launch date for the handset.

According to a recent report, UK retailer Clove has listed the LG G6 on their website for £649 and expects stock to be available on April 28.

In addition, Carphone Warehouse has a product registration page for the LG G6, but there is no word about the availability by the retailer. As for the rest of Europe the G6 will carry a price of €749 and will go on sale sometime in April.

The LG G6 features a 5.7-inch display that has a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The G6 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM. It will be available in either 32GB or 64GB of built-in storage.

There is also a microSD card slot for extra storage and the device comes with a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and dual 13-megapixel rear cameras. The handset will have a 3,300 mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat as the operating system.

The G6 is already available for preorder in US on Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and more. The U.S. carriers will start selling the handset in their retail stores and online from April 7, 2017. The LG G6 is already on sale in Malaysia through retailer DirectD.

