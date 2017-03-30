Google Calendar Finally Arrives To iPad

Google has finally launched its Calendar app for iPad and is now available for download. While Google Calendar was available on iPhone, today marks the day, the app finally arrives to iPad. Until now, the Google Calendar app that iPad users are using is actually the iPhone app, and it is not optimized to run on tablets.

The app provides users with a view of the calendars that they have and that are shared with them through Google’s service. In addition, you can more easily find time and space for a meeting with other people inside your organizations – something Apple’s native calendar app lacks.

Since Google is the company behind Android, it is not surprising to see the company take its sweet time to release the Calendar app for iPad. The announcement itself is brief, and details only a few key features:

Find a time and book a room. Get everyone together faster for meetings. With smart scheduling, Calendar suggests meeting times and available rooms based on your team’s availability and room preferences.

Set Goals and achieve them. Add a goal and Calendar will intelligently schedule time for it so you can stick to it.

Plus, you can search your Calendar easily from the iPad home screen with Spotlight Search.

Google is working aggressively to get users switch to its productivity suite from their current systems, which for most is Microsoft Office. Microsoft also offers its own calendar app for the iPad in the form of Outlook for iOS, which has supported Apple’s tablet since its launch in 2015.

Google says that more features are on the way, including a Today Widget to see your upcoming events from the iPad’s Notification Center. However, the company has not revealed what to expect from future updates.

You can download the new Google Calendar app for iPad through the link below.

