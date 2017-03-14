Rumor: LG G6 Will Have US Launch On April 7

According to prolific leaker Evan Blass, LG will launch their new LG G6 smartphone in the US on April 7, 2017. You can see the date in the press render of the new LG G6 that Evan tweeted.

JIC you wanted some proof that April 7th is the US launch day for LG G6 [https://t.co/tFA2zlQY8X] pic.twitter.com/iwx2fSnnyP — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 11, 2017

The G6 comes with a 5.7-inch display that features a Quad HD+ resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor 4GB of RAM. It also features either 32GB or 64GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

On the back of the handset there are dual cameras each with 13-megapixels and on the front, there is a 5-megapixels camera for photos and videos, it also comes with a 3300 mAh battery.

LG needs the G6 to be success after LG G5 failed to generate sales, which resulted in LG sacking its executives. LG G6 will apparently come in black and silver versions for the US markets, and we have no word on the release of the white version of the device.