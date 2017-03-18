AT&T Is Taking Preorders For LG G6

AT&T has announced that it is taking pre-orders on the new LG G6 smartphone. The handset will be available to AT&T customers from April 7, 2017. AT&T is offering several deals on the handset.

The LG G6 on the AT&T Next program for $24 a month over 30 months or their Next Every Year program for $30 a month over 24 months.

For a limited time when you purchase one LG G6 on AT&T Next, you will get

Another LG G6 free after credits over 30 months when you add another line on AT&T Next

A “Google Home” at no charge ($129 value) if purchased on or before Sunday, April 30,

And, the LG Watch Sport for only $49.99 on a 2-year agreement.

The LG G6 will be available in stores Friday, April 7. You can buy it on AT&T Next program at $24.00 for 30 months or AT&T Next Every Year at $30.00 for 24 months when you have eligible service. While the screen is the star of the show, the 13MP rear-facing camera with dual, standard- and 125 degree wide-angle lenses will help you keep friends and family in the shot and not miss a moment. The LG G6 has an IP68 rating that can keep up with your busy lifestyle by resisting water and dust.7 Also, the new voice-activated Google Assistant works seamlessly with the LG G6. Figure out what to wear with a simple “what’s the weather today?” Or, say “Call Dad” when you don’t have a hand to spare. All of this is powered by a 3,300mAh battery that you can charge wirelessly.

The G6 features a 5.7-inch display that has a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The G6 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM. It will be available in either 32GB or 64GB of built-in storage.

There is also a microSD card slot for extra storage and the device comes with a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and dual 13-megapixel rear cameras.

Verizon is the first to take preorder on LG G6. Starting today, T-Mobile is also taking preorders of G6 for April 7 launch. You can find out more details about the new LG G6 on AT&T at the link below.

