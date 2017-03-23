Verizon Will Offer Special Edition (Product)Red iPhone 7 And iPhone 7 Plus And New 9.7-Inch iPad On March 24

Verizon has announced that they will be offering iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition, and newly launched 9.7-inch iPad starting March 24. Apple launched a special edition iPhone to celebrate its 10 year partnership with (RED). The new Red iPhone 7 gives customers a way to contribute to the Global Fund and “bring the world a step closer to an AIDS-free generation”.

The special edition iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are available in capacities of 128 GB and 256 GB, starting at $749 for the 4.7-inch iPhone 7, and $869 for the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus. While the back of the handset is red, the Apple logo on the back is still silver.

In addition, Verizon is also offering the new budget focused 9.7-inch iPad. With iPad Mini 2 and iPad Air 2 discontinued, the new iPad is the cheapest of the iPad family and cost around $329.

The new iPad features a brighter 9.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID, worldwide LTE support, the A9 chip, iOS 10 and offer best-in-class performance at its most affordable price ever. However, it does not support Apple Pencil or include a Smart Connector like the iPad Pro line.

The new iPad includes FaceTime cameras on front and rear, Touch ID for unlock and Apple SIM in cellular models. The iPad is available in silver, gold and space gray color options. Apple has also dropped the price, with a 32GB Wi-Fi model starting at $329, and 32GB Wi-Fi and Cellular model going for $459.

Both devices are also available with Verizon Unlimited plan. You can get Verizon Unlimited for as little as $80 for a single line or $45 per line for four lines, plus taxes & fees, when you enroll in Auto Pay.

Customers can order iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition, and the new iPad beginning this Friday, March 24 and all three will be available in retail stores and online at verizonwireless.com.

Source: [1] [2]