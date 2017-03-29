Samsung DeX Transforms Galaxy S8 Into Desktop

Today, at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, the company unveiled Galaxy S8 and S8+ along with a bunch of official accessories for the new smartphones. One of them is the desktop dock system called DeX, that will transform the Galaxy S8 into a PC-like experience on the big screen. DeX is a tiny dock including a pair of USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet connectivity, USB Type-C for power supply, and even its very own cooling fan.

Samsung DeX is a wired docking station that can not only rapidly charge the Galaxy S8 or the S8+, but also turn them into Android-based desktops by providing “a secure desktop-like experience” to the users. It is similar to Microsoft’s Continuum and allows folks carrying a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus to plug in their phones, hook up a keyboard, mouse and other peripherals, and then use their phones like a PC. However, it has one drawback and that is it only runs Android apps.

With DeX, you can connect with any standard HDMI-compatible monitor, and add a Bluetooth, USB or RF-type keyboard and mouse for maximum productivity. Once connected, you can access the phone’s apps, edit documents, surf the web, watch videos, reply to messages and more on the big screen.

The interface you will see is very PC-like, though, right down to the “Start menu” and the ability to pin apps to the desktop window. It also does not lose any of the phone functionality when docked. After all, it is a phone first and foremost.

The smartphone has become the central point for the modern mobile professional, and when giving a presentation or editing documents remotely, it means they can work effectively using just their smartphone. We developed Samsung DeX with the highly mobile worker in mind, giving them a convenient and flexible desktop experience. – Injong Rhee, CTO of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics

Samsung aims DeX towards business professionals who are always on the move, and features completely redesigned Android UI that is optimized for keyboard and mouse use. It also offer compatibility with Microsoft Office and select Adobe apps, including Acrobat Reader Mobile and Lightroom Mobile.

While connected to the DeX, the smartphones would be protected by Samsung’s Knox security platform. For added security, the user’s mobile data will not be transferred from the device to the desktop. The DeX station also features Adaptive Fast Charge to rapidly charge the smartphone while it is docked.

Samsung will be releasing DeX globally and the company may offer the DeX Station along with the S8 and S8+ in some regions.