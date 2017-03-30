Samsung Galaxy S8 Available For Preorder On Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, And More

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus is now available for preorder on all major carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and more. All the carriers have announced their own promotional pricing and deals. In addition, Samsung plans to offer free Gear VR headset and controller for a limited time.

The handset will be available for sale on April 21 with the following carriers.

AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

Sprint

Cricket Wireless

US Cellular

Straight Talk Wireless

The new handset will be available in five colors. However, out of these, the Midnight Black, Orchid Gray and Arctic Blue options will be offered in the US when the phone arrives on April 21. The Galaxy S8 was announced today at the Galaxy Unpacked event and you can find the specs and features of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus here.

In addition, by placing a preorder, there is a chance you could get one of the limited-edition premium bundles that gives you a 256GB memory card and a pair of AKG tuned earphones, a result of Samsung’s recent acquisition of Harman.

Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S8 preorders start at 12:01am ET on March 30 and both Galaxy S8 models will be available in Verizon stores and online on April 21. Pricing for the Galaxy S8 is $30 per month for 24 months ($720 retail price) and pricing for the Galaxy S8+ is $35 per month for 24 months ($840 retail price).

AT&T

On AT&T Next you can get the Galaxy S8 at $25 or the Galaxy S8+ at $28.34 for 30 months with eligible service. Or, on AT&T Next Every Year you can get the Galaxy S8 at $31.25 or the Galaxy S8+ at $35.42 for 24 months with eligible service. Business customers can purchase either device on Enterprise Installment Plans (EIP) over 36 or 24 months.

T-Mobile

The Galaxy S8 will have a $30 down payment and cost $30/month for 24 months on the T-Mobile Equipment Installment Plan (FRP: $750). JUMP! On Demand customers can snag the device for $0 down and just $33/month. The S8+ will be available for $130 down and $30/month for 24 months on EIP (FRP: $850), with the same down payment and monthly payment amount for JUMP! On Demand customers.