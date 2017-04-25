Rumor: Samsung Galaxy S8+ Will Outsell The Smaller Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

Unless you are living under a rock, you will by now know that the Samsung Galaxy S8 comes in two variants: the “regular” Galaxy S8 and the larger Galaxy S8+. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are nearly identical, aside from the obvious differences in the screen size and battery capacity.

Both devices have the same hardware and software features and will have support for the same bunch of accessories too. However, research analysts believe that the size difference matters and the larger Galaxy S8+ will outsell the smaller model.

According to a recent report by analysts from Yuanta Securities Korea, the Galaxy S8+ could account for 53.9% of total Galaxy S8 sales, while the Galaxy S8 will take up the rest. While the sales margin is not huge between both models, it shows that consumers would definitely prefer having a larger screen.

The report also suggests that the release of the Samsung DeX could also be attributed to the potentially higher sales of the Galaxy S8+, especially the version with a 128GB data capacity. The Samsung DeX or Desktop Extension allows users to use the Galaxy S8 smartphone like a personal computer by connecting it to a monitor and keyboard

According to the analysts, they have noticed that the trend in preferring larger displays manifested itself in earlier models, like the Edge version of the Galaxy S6 and S7 accounting for 51.3% and 51.9% respectively.

While the report is not very surprising, it confirms that display size plays an important role in deciding which smartphone to buy. So, what do you think? Do you prefer a smaller smartphone or a smartphone with a larger screen? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments.

