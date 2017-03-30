Full Specs & 7 Major Features Of Galaxy S8 And Galaxy S8+

Today, Samsung announced the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ at the Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event in New York City, bringing an end to all the leaks and speculation about the company’s flagship smartphones.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are nearly identical, aside from the obvious differences in the screen size and battery capacity. Both devices have the same hardware and software features and will have support for a bunch of accessories too.

Here is everything you need to know about the S8 and S8+:

Samsung Galaxy S8 Specs:

8-inch Super AMOLED Quad HD+ display (2960×1440, 570 PPI)

US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor — Octa core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad), 64 bit, 10 nm process

Global: Samsung Exynos 8895 processor — Octa core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad), 64 bit, 10 nm process

Global: 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage

China: 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage

Global: 4GB of RAM

China: 6GB of RAM

12-megapixel F/1.7 camera with autofocus and optical image stabilization, Quick Launch, and Bixby support

8-megapixel F/1.7 front camera with autofocus, Quick Launch, and Bixby support

3,000 mAh battery with fast-charging, wireless charging, and battery saving modes

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint sensor

Heart rate sensor

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac with dual band support

GPS, GLONASS

USB Type-C

5mm headphone jack

Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsung UX on top

IP68 water and dust proof certification

Size: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm

Weight: 152g

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Specs:

2-inch Super AMOLED Quad HD+ display (2960×1440, 529 PPI)

US: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor — Octa core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad), 64 bit, 10 nm process

Global: Samsung Exynos 8895 processor — Octa core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad), 64 bit, 10 nm process

Global: 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage

China: 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage

Global: 4GB of RAM

China: 6GB of RAM

12-megapixel F/1.7 camera with autofocus and optical image stabilization, Quick Launch, and Bixby support

8-megapixel F/1.7 front camera with autofocus, Quick Launch, and Bixby support

3,000 mAh battery with fast-charging, wireless charging, and battery saving modes

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint sensor

Heart rate sensor

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac with dual band support

GPS, GLONASS

USB Type-C

5mm headphone jack

Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsung UX on top

IP68 water and dust proof certification

Size: 159.5 x 73.1 x 8.1mm

Weight: 173g

7 Major Features in Galaxy S8 and S8+

1. Infinity Display

Samsung calls its display in S8 and S8+ as “Infinity Display” and it takes about 83% of the screen. The side bezels are barely there, as was the case last year, but the real story is the significantly thinned bezels above and below the display. Now, add Quad HD+ display of 2960×1440 resolution (570 PPI for S8 and 529 PPI for S8+) we have an absolutely gorgeous and the most stunning smartphone screens yet.

2. Desktop Experience Via DeX

With the announcement of DeX docking station, you can now connect your Galaxy S8 or S8+ to a monitor, keyboard and mouse and use it as desktop. The desktop-optimized Android experience is lightning fast and it actually looks and feel a lot like Chrome OS, for obvious reasons.

You can use any Android app installed in your phone in the desktop mode. Samsung has optimized their own apps for the Desktop Experience. In addition, Samsung has worked with Microsoft and Adobe to make Office and Lightroom apps to provide an experience that would feel like native desktop apps.

3. Iris scanner

Although Microsoft is the first one to introduce an Iris scanner in Lumia 950 and 950XL, their handsets does to sell well for anyone to talk about it. Now, Samsung decided to spice up things by including an iris scanner in S8 and S8+. You can take advantage of it to improve the security of your device by using it to unlock the phone, paying using Samsung Pay or to gain access to the handset’s Secure Folder.

4. Face recognition

In addition to Iris scanner, Samsung has added another security option to the S8 and S8+ — a full facial recognition using the upgraded 8-megapixel front-facing camera. However, the feature has limited use in unlocking your phones.

5. Bixby & Google Assistant

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ comes with both Google Assistant and Samsung’s own Bixby personal assistant. You can choose between Bixby and Google Assistant to help your day-to-day life.

Samsung says that Bixby is not a simple Digital Assistant designed to rival Siri or Cortana. The company aims to turn Bixby into a new intelligent interface for their devices, which makes it fundamentally different from your Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana, or Alexa.

6. Bixby Vision

The Bixby Vision is an extension of Samsung’s personal assistant, Bixby. Bixby Vision uses object recognition, text recognition and location data to add another layer of functionality to the personal assistant. Using the phone’s camera, Bixby can “see” objects or points of interest and offer information pertaining to them.

Bixby Vision can also translate text in real time in more than 50 languages. Samsung says, they will release an SDK for third-party developers to use Bixby Vision in their apps.

7. Wireless Charging & Fast Charging

While wireless charging and support for fast charging is not a new feature and Samsung flagship phones have supported have them for years, we feel these features are important to mention them here. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ ship with wireless charging support as well, of course, including Qi and Samsung’s own fast wireless charging tech. Now, you charge the large 3,000 mAh and 3,500 mAh batteries in no time.