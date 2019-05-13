OnePlus 7 Pro price and full specifications leaked online

OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 7 Series phones tomorrow (May 14). However, a new leak reveals the price and full specifications for OnePlus 7 Pro ahead of its official launch. Even though we know most of the details from previous leaks, today’s leak offers a glimpse at the price you will have to pay for it.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 7 Pro will sport 6.67-inches Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. There is also a fingerprint scanner underneath the display.

The handset will run on Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU along with options for 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM. Storage versions will include 128GB and 256GB capacities. Also, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed on Twitter that the company’s upcoming OnePlus 7 series of phones will feature super-fast UFS 3.0 storage.

OnePlus 7 Pro will have a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 capabilities. The front-facing camera will pop-up from the top of the phone, and it will be a 16MP unit based on the Sony IMX471 sensor. The rear triple-camera setup on the back will consist of 48MP + 16MP + 8MP shooters. The main camera is based on the Sony IMX586 sensor and has an aperture of f/1.6, with OIS. The 16MP unit will be a wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 and 117 degrees field of view, and the 8MP shooter will have 3x optical zoom capabilities with f/2.4.

The entry-level model with 6GB/128GB will only be available in Mirror Gray and will cost around 699 Euro ($785). The 12GB/256GB model will cost 819 Euro ($920) and comes in Nebula Blue. The 8GB/128GB variant will come in Mirror Gray, Almond, and Nebula Blue options and it will be priced at 749 Euro ($840);

The report also details the accessories OnePlus is preparing, namely a carbon case, a Sandstone Case, silicone bumpers, and a nylon case. You can check these out along with new leaked images at the source link below.

OnePlus 7 Pro Specification

Display Fluid AMOLED

6.67 inches

3120 x 1440 pixels

516 PPI

Max. 90 Hz refresh rate

In screen fingerprint reader Operating System Android 9.0 “Pie” with OxygenOS Storage 6GB RAM / 128GB UFS 3.0 NAND flash memory

8GB RAM / 256GB UFS 3.0 NAND flash memory

12GB RAM / 256GB UFS 3.0 NAND flash memory CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

1x Cortex A76 Core @ 2.84GHz

3x Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.42 GHz

4x Cortex-A55 cores @ 1.8 GHz Graphics Qualcomm Adreno 640 Navigation Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, GPS SIM Nano SIM, dual SIM support, no MicroSD slot Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, WiFi AC, USB 3.1 Type C Main cameras 48 megapixel Sony IMX586

(F / 1.6, OIS, 7 lenses)16 megapixel wide angle camera

(F / 2.2, 117 degrees field of view) 8 megapixels 3x optical zoom

(F / 2.4, 78mm focal length) Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF)

Laser autofocus (LAF)

Continuous Autofocus (CAF)

Dual LED flash Video resolution: 4K at 30 / 60FPS, 1080p at 30/60 FPS, 720p at 30 FPS

Super Slow Motion Video: 1080p @ 240 FPS, 720p @ 480 FPS Front camera 16 megapixel Sony IMX471 (F / 2.0)

Pop-up camera with EIS

Video resolution 1080p at 30 FPS, 720p at 30 FPS Other features Stereo speakers Sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, gesture sensor, brightness sensor, compass Battery 4000 mAh

Warp Charge 30 (5V / 6A)

firmly installed Dimensions 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm

210 grams Prices & Colors (Variants for Europe) 6/128 GB: 699 Euro , “Mirror Gray”

8/256 GB: 749 Euro , “Mirror Gray”, “Almond”, “Nebula Blue”

12/256 GB: 819 Euro , “Nebula Blue”

