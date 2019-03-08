OnePlus 7 image and specs are accidentally leaked on a retailer’s website

OnePlus 7 Renders

According to a recent report, OnePlus 7 was accidentally listed on a retailer’s website along with full specifications and images of the smartphone.

The OnePlus 7 has been listed on Giztop with its image and specifications. The image only shows us the front of the phone with its notch-less display. The overall design is in line with what we saw on previously leaked render. However, there are some differences too.

Previously leaked images of OnePlus 7 from SlashLeaks and OnLeaks show volume rocker on the left with the power button and alert slider on the right, but today’s image only has the power button on the right with the alert slider missing.

Furthermore, the volume buttons placed on the left are also separated. Hence, we would place our bets on the render that was leaked earlier this week by OnLeaks who’s much more reliable.

The retailer has also listed the specs for the device, which include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile processor with an Adreno 640 GPU. The new OnePlus 7 will come with a 6.4 inch AMOLED display and it will apparently have the world’s fastest screen unlock.

The handset will come with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 44W dash charging. The device will run Oxygen OS 9 which is based on Android Pie.

The new OnePlus 7 will have three rear cameras, one with a 48-megapixel sensor, one with a 20-megapixel sensor and one with a 5-megapixel sensor. On the front of the handset, there will be a 16-megapixel pop-up camera for Selfies.

Manufacturer OnePlus Model OnePlus 7 Color Black Operating System OxygenOS based on Android Pie Network GSM, WCDMA, TD-LTE, LTE-FDD Band FDD LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/66/71; TDD LTE: Band 34/38/39/40/41; TD-SCDMA: Band 34/39; UMTS(WCDMA): Band 1/2/4/5/8/9/19; CDMA: BC0/BC1 GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz Carrier Unlocked Language English, French, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Burmese, Thai, Bengalese, Nepal, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Pilipino. Google Play Yes Screen 6.5-inch notched screen, Corning Gorilla Glass Screen 6, full display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 64-bit, octa-core processor, GPU: Adreno 640 RAM 8GB/12GB, LGBPDDR4x ROM 128GB/256 GB UFS 2.1 2-LANE Rear Camera Rear: 48MP+20MP+5MP triple cameras Front Camera 16MP camera Battery 4000mAh battery VOOC fast charging SIM Card Dual Nano SIM Card Dual Standby Dimension 161.3 x 76.1 x 8.8 mm (6.35 x 3.00 x 0.35 in) Weight No In the box Phone, Dash Type-C Cable, Dash Power Adapter, Manual, SIM needle

