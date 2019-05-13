Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018) receives a price cut in India

Samsung has quietly reduced the price for Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018) in India. The price is permanent and effective across all sales channels, including the Samsung India website, Amazon India, Flipkart, as well as major offline retailers.

With the price revision, the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) 4GB RAM + 64GB variant is now available at a starting price of Rs 15,990 (~$227), and the 6GB RAM + 128GB model carrying a price tag of Rs 19,990 (~$286). Simillarly, the Galaxy A9 (2018) with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 25,990 (~$370), whereas the top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is now priced at Rs 28,990 (~$415).

Both devices are mid-range smartphones and the A7 (2018) is in the low tier, while the A9 (2018) covers the high-end of mid-range specs.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) features a 6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Exynos 7885 processor and runs on Android 8 Oreo with Samsung’s Experience 9 skin on top. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a primary 24MP lens clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. the Galaxy A7 sports a 24MP front camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A9 (2018) features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and runs on Android 8 Oreo with Samsung’s Experience 9 skin on top. The phone sports a quad-camera setup at the back with a primary 24MP lens clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone sports a 24MP front camera and a 3,800mAh battery.

As we mentioned earlier, the new prices are now available on Samsung Online Shop as well as brick-and-mortar retailers, as revealed by Manish Khatri of Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom on Twitter. We were also able to spot the new prices on Paytm Mall and Amazon, whereas Flipkart is still listing the old prices.

Source: Samsung Official Website – Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018)