Motorola Mote E6 spotted on FCC with a 3,000mAh battery

Yesterday, we shared leaked pictures of the new Motorola Moto E6 smartphone and now the handset has been spotted at the FCC packing a 3,000mAh battery, which is 1,000 mAh smaller than what its predecessor, the Moto E5, had.

The FCC listing of the Moto E6 – bearing model number XT2005-3 and codename “surfna” – also includes a diagram of the phone’s back which shows the primary camera placed in the center, unlike the leaked render which has it in the top-left corner.

#MotoE6 With Model Number XT2005-3 has Passed FCC Certification

4G LTE, 3000mAh Li-ion Battery

Dimensions: 149mm x 71mm (Height x Width) Diagonal: 178.36mm

The Moto E6 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and 2GB of RAM, the handset will have a choice of either 16GB or 32GB of storage.

From the FCC document, we know that Moto E6 measures 158 mm diagonally which translates to 6.22-inch. The handset features a 5.45-inch display that comes with an HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. On the front of the device there is a 5-megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, on the back there is a 13-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

From yesterday’s leak, we know it will have a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top with micro USB charging port at the bottom. It will run on Android 9 (Pie) out-of-the-box.

Motorola is yet to set a date for the Moto E6 announcement, but we expect Motorola will announce it in a press event next Wednesday (May 15) along with their new Motorola One Vision handset.

