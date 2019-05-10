Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S5e, Tab A 10.1 and Tab A with S-Pen in Malaysia

Samsung launched three new affordable mid-range tablets in Malaysia. The new Galaxy Tab A with S-Pen, Galaxy Tab S5e, and the Galaxy Tab A10.1 are now available to purchase in the country.

All these tablets are aimed at budget purchasers and their price reflects the same. The cheapest in this list, the Galaxy Tab A with S-Pen retails for RM1,099 (~$265), while the Galaxy Tab S5e is at the high-end of the budget version and retails at RM1,999 (~$482). The Galaxy Tab A10.1 is priced at RM899 (~$216) for the Wi-Fi variant and RM1,299 (~$312) for the LTE variant.

Samsung has continued to evolve together with the world and we are glad to introduce our latest tablets, the Galaxy Tab S5e and new Galaxy Tab As to support people who are increasingly mobile. Through the Galaxy Tab S5e, Samsung’s flagship tablet, users are given a premium option that will cater to those looking for a “one-fits-all” device. The Galaxy Tab A10.1 and Tab A with S Pen, on the other hand, are the optimal devices for home and family entertainment, perfect for the millennial parent who is also price-savvy. With the effort put into creating these devices, we believe that you will find our new generation of tablets most rewarding. – Yoonsoo Kim, President of Samsung Malaysia Electronics.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Tab S5e, which is the company’s thinnest tablet yet with a thickness of just 5.5 mm, features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1600 x 2560 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core CPU, coupled with the Adreno 615 GPU and 6GB of RAM. It also comes with a massive 7,040mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor, a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and quad speakers by AKG. The device is available in gold and black color options in Malaysia.

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 has a 10.1-inch WUXGA display and is powered by the Exynos 7904 octa-core CPU. The Wi-Fi variant comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage whereas the LTE variant gets 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device packs a 6,150mAh battery and features an 8MP rear and 5MP front camera. It is also available in gold and black color options in Malaysia.

The lower end Galaxy Tab A with S-Pen features a smaller 8-inch WUXGA display and also gets a much smaller 4,200mAh battery. It has an Exynos 7904 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The device comes with LTE support and features the same 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera setup as the Galaxy Tab A10.1. The S-Pen, which does not need to be charged separately thanks to a supercapacitor inside, slides easily into the body of the tablet. The Galaxy Tab A with S-Pen is available in gray and black color options in Malaysia.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Product Specifications

Design 5.5t / 400gFull Metal Unibody Display 10.5″ sAMOLED (16:10) Sound Quad Speakers, Sound by AKG Camera 13MP AF + 8MP FF AP Octa-Core 2.0GHz + 1.7GHz Memory 4GB + 64GB Memory Battery 7,040mAh Keyboard Pogo KBD Cover (Optional Accessories) Security Fingerprint (Power Key) Recommended Retail Price (RRP) RM1,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Product Specifications

Design 7.5t,470g (LTE) / 469g (WIFI)Metal Display 10.1″ WUXGA Sound Dual Speakers Camera 8MP + 5MP AP Octa-Core 1.8GHz + 1.6GHz Memory 2GB + 32GB (WIFI) / 3GB + 32GB (LTE) Battery 6,150mAh Recommended Retail Price (RRP) RM899 (WIFI) / RM1,299 (LTE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A with S Pen Product Specifications

Design 8.9t, 325g Display 8.0″, WUXGA Camera 8MP + 5MP AP Octa-Core 1.8GHz + 1.6GHz Memory 3+32GB Battery 4,200mAh S Pen Support Yes Recommended Retail Price (RRP) RM1,099

