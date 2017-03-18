How To Connect To A PC, Update, Back Up & Restore Data – Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge

Keeping your device up to date is important step in protecting and securing your data. However, while updating, things may go wrong and you may end up losing your data.

Here we will explain how to connect your Galaxy S7 / S7 edge to a PC, so that you can transfer files and backup your data before updating your handset. We will also explain how to update your handset with the FOTA service and Samsung’s Smart Switch app.

Connecting the device to a computer for data transfer

Move audio, video, image, or other types of files from the device to the computer, or vice versa.

Do not disconnect the USB cable from the device when you are transferring files. Doing so may cause data loss or device damage.

The devices may not connect properly if they are connected via a USB hub. Directly connect the device to the computer’s USB port.

Connect the device to the computer using the USB cable. Open the notification panel, and then tap USB for file transfer > Transferring media files. If the computer cannot recognize your device, tap Transferring images. Tap ALLOW to let the computer to access your device’s data. When the computer recognizes your device, the device will appear in My PC. Transfer files between your device and the computer.

Backing up and restoring data

Keep your personal information, app data, and settings safe on your device. You can back up your sensitive information to a backup account and access it later. You must sign in to your Google or Samsung account to back up or restore data. You can refer to Samsung account and Registering Samsung Account for more information.

Using a Samsung account

On the Apps screen, tap Settings > Backup and reset > Back up my data for the Samsung account, tap the switches next to the items you want to back up to activate them, and then tap BACK UP NOW.

To set the device to automatically back up data, tap the Auto back up switch to activate it. To restore data using a Samsung account, tap Restore. Current data will be deleted from the device to restore the selected items.

Using a Google account

On the Apps screen, tap Settings > Backup and reset > Back up my data for the Google account, and then tap the switch to activate it. Tap Backup account and select an account as the backup account.

To restore data using a Google account, tap the Automatic restore switch to activate it. When you reinstall apps, backed up settings and data will be restored.

Updating the device

The device can be updated to the latest software.

Updating over the air

The device can be directly updated to the latest software by the firmware over-the-air (FOTA) service.

On the Apps screen, tap Settings > About device > Download updates manually.

When you tap the Download updates automatically switch to activate it, updates will be downloaded when the device is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

You can refer to How To Update Android To Latest Version Via Over The Air (OTA) for more information.

Updating with Smart Switch

Connect the device to a computer and update the device to the latest software.

1 On the computer, visit www.samsung.com/smartswitch to download and install Smart Switch. You can learn more on how to use Samsung Smart Switch here.

2 On the computer, launch Smart Switch.

3 Connect the device to the computer using a USB cable.

4 If a software update is available, follow the on-screen instructions to update the device.

Do not turn off the computer or disconnect the USB cable while the device is updating.

While updating the device, do not connect other media devices to the computer. Doing so may interfere with the update process. Before updating, disconnect all other media devices from the computer.

Performing a data reset

Delete all settings and data on the device. Before performing a factory data reset, ensure you back up all important data stored on your device. Refer to Backing up and restoring data for more information.

On the Apps screen, tap Settings > Backup and reset > Factory data reset > RESET DEVICE > ERASE EVERYTHING. The device automatically restarts.