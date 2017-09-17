Top 8 Features Of Apple iPhone 8 And iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8 & iPhone 8 Plus

Apple has launched new iPhones – iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus – at a major event in California, which also saw the release of the premium iPhone X handset. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are upgrades to Apple’s current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus range, updating some of the main features found on Apple’s current products.

We have put together this guide to walk you through all the new features of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, so read on to find out everything you need to know about the new big-screen Apple device. Whether you are looking at new software updates, camera features, or design changes, there is absolutely everything you need to know about the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Note: You can find the specs for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus by visiting the below links:

1. iOS 11

The new iPhones will come with Apple’s new operating system iOS 11. iOS 11 includes hundreds of new features like a redesigned control centre, better multitasking, improvements to the camera, peer-to-peer Apple Pay and new safety features.

2. A11 Bionic Chip and Faster Hardware

Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are powered by the Apple A11 Bionic chipset, which Apple claims the A11 Bionic is the smartest chip ever in a smartphone. Both models come with this new 6 core processor. Two are high-performance cores while four are efficiency cores. And this looks to be the most powerful chip on any smartphone. Apple says that the chipset is up to 70 percent faster than the A10.

Also, both models come with the first ever Apple-designed GPU which has 3 cores, which is up to 30 percent faster than the one found on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

3. Camera

On the imaging front, the iPhone 8 comes with an all-new 12MP sensor that provides up to 80 percent more light. It has deeper pixels, an all-new colour filter, optical image stabilization and wider dynamic range of colours. The iPhone 8 Plus comes with a dual 12MP rear camera. The wide-angle sensor has an aperture of f/1.8 and the telephoto has an aperture of f/2.8. It works in a very similar way to the iPhone 7 Plus, but there are a few upgrades. Apple also claims that you will get a more refined bokeh (background blur) effect with the iPhone 8 Plus.

4. Battery & Wireless Charging

Apple has not confirmed the size of the battery used in the iPhone 8 Plus, but we do know there will be fast charging. You will still be able to charge the phone with a Lightning cable that plugs into the bottom of the phone. This makes it the first Apple phone to do so. It supports Qi wireless charging, which is the leading open wireless charging standard.

That means lots of restaurant chains and car manufacturers already support this tech, so Apple’s new phone will work with most wireless charging pads. It’ll also work with third-party chargers from brands like Mophie, Ikea and Belkin.

5. Screen Size and TrueTone Display

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is similar in appearance to the current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. The smaller version has a 4.7-inch screen, while the larger phone has a 5.5-inch screen. When you are looking at your phone’s display, there are many things involved including light reflection which alter colour.

TrueTone kicks out the reflection and automatically adapts the display to your current lighting conditions. First on the iPad Pro, now comes to the iPhones.

6. Portrait Lighting

Along with the Portrait Mode introduced in the iPhone 7 Plus, the iPhone 8 Plus also gets a new feature called Portrait Lighting which changes the lighting effect on the photo. The smartphone also allows you to select the lighting effect by swiping through different options.

This is a new powerful way of taking portraits that lets users take professional looking photos using a real-time depth and light analysis of the subject. It is very cool tech.

7. Augmented Reality

The iOS 11 comes with AR features. But the cameras on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have inbuilt factory calibration to support AR. Apple claims that they custom tuned each iPhone for AR – the cameras are calibrated for augmented reality. Both phones come with improved gyro and accelerometer for better AR motion tracking.

This is so cool you can be in a stadium and the phone camera will give you info and stats of the players! In addition, the A11 Bionic CPU, new ISP, and Apple’s new GPU all work together to enhance the phone’s AR capabilities.

8. 4K Video at 60 fps

This is very big news. Not many cameras (including cinema quality cameras) can do this. And now this is on a smartphone! Also, all the new phones can shoot 1080p video at 240 fps! Apple claims that the both iPhone 8s’ offers the highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone. Both smartphones come with an Apple-designed video encoder for real-time image and motion analysis and better and more frame rates.

9. AirPower

This one comes in 2018 and will most definitely be pretty expensive. It is a charging mat. Yes, a mat. But… It charges all your devices at once. Get home and place the new watch, the new iPhone and Airpods one the mat and they will all be charging with stats on their percentages on your phone.

