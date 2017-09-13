Apple iPhone X Specs, Price, and Availability

Apple iPhone X

Apple has officially announced the iPhone X at an event held in San Jose, California. The iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10) aptly named to mark the tenth-anniversary of the original iPhone – features a design that is completely different from the company’s previous generation iPhones.

The smartphone has a screen that wraps all the way around the front of the smartphone with all-new Super Retina resolution, a reinforced glass design, and support for wireless charging. It also comes with a system called “Face ID” that lets you unlock it using just your face. You can also control your emojis using your own expressions.

The iPhone X is made with glass and stainless steel, which allows for wireless charging and it is available in Silver or Space Grey. It is still dust- and water-resistant, thus satisfying the IP67 protection standards.

The iPhone X looks stunning, with an OLED display that stretches across the entire front of the phone for an edge-to-edge finish. Apple has called the display Super Retina, and it is 5.8-inches diagonally. The iPhone X will be made available in 64GB and 256GB configurations, which will fetch £999 and £1,149 in the UK, respectively. Pricing in the US starts at $999.

As expected, the iPhone X will not be released at the same time as the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which will start shipping on September 22, 2017. Instead, Apple has announced that iPhone X pre-orders will begin on October 27, with shipping to begin November 3, 2017. Apple will also make the handset available through its iPhone Upgrade Program, with monthly payments starting at £56.45.

In addition to iPhone X, Apple has also announced 2 other iPhones – iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. You can read about the specs, price, and availability of iPhone 8 here and iPhone 8 Plus here.

Apple iPhone X Specifications

GENERAL Operating System Apple iOS 11 Device type Phablet Sim Single Sim (Nano) ANNOUNCED Status Coming Soon Global Release Date 2017, September 12 Indian Release Date 2017, November 3 BODY Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Weight 174 g Body Material Glass and stainless steel Design DISPLAY Screen size 5.8 inches Form Factor Touch Screen resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels Touchscreen Capacitive Touchscreen Technology (Display Type) Super Retina HD Display PROCESSOR CPU Hexa core Processor GPU Apple Designed GPU Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Neural engine STORAGE Internal Storage 64 GB / 256 GB storage RAM 3 GB RAM Phonebook Unlimited Messaging iMessage, SMS, MMS, Email, Push Email Call Records Unlimited CAMERA Primary camera 12 MP + 12 MP Dual Camera Front Camera 7 MP Camera Video Recording 1080p @ 30fps Camera Features Quad-LED True Tone Flash, 4K Video recording, dual OIS,Continuous Shooting, Portrait mode MULTIMEDIA Audio Player AAC, HE-AAC, MP3, MP3 VBR, AAX, and AAX+, Apple Lossless, AIFF, and WAV Video Player H.264, AAC-LC, M4V, .MP4, MPEG-4, Games Yes Speakers Stereo Speakers BATTERY Type Non-removable Li-Ion battery Talk time Up to 21 hrs CONNECTIVITY GPRS Yes Edge Yes WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 USB Yes GPS Facility Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS Browser HTML5 3G Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps NETWORK SUPPORT 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 MHz 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz 4G VoLTE OTHER FEATURES Sensors Face ID, Fingerprint Sensor, Wireless Charging, Water Proof, Dust Proof, AR, Quick Charging

iPhone X Pricing & Availability

Starting Price: $999, £999

iPhone Upgrade Program Price: £56.45

Shipping Date: November 3, 2017

