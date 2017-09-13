Apple iPhone 8 Plus Specs, Price, and Availability

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Yesterday, Apple officially announced the next version of iPhone in an event at Steve Jobs Theater and this year we are going to see some big updates. This year we have 3 iPhones – iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. You can read about the specs, price, and availability of iPhone 8 here and iPhone X here.

The iPhone 8 Plus has an all-new glass design reinforced by steel. The front and backs are made of glass and have steel trimming around the edge. It will be available in 64GB and 256GB models, with prices starting at $799, £799 or AU$1,229. Preorders start September 15. It is expected in-store on September 22.

Like its predecessor, the iPhone 8 Plus features a 5.5-inch Retina HD with True Tone 1080 x 1920 pixels display and an aluminum body. But it has a slightly new look, with a steel-reinforced glass back, which allows for wireless charging. The iPhone is still dust- and water-resistant (satisfying the IP67 protection standards) and comes in silver, space gray and gold.

Apple also updated the iPhone’s camera chops. Though it still has a 12-megapixel rear shooter and optical image stabilization, it features additional color filters, a new sensor and software tweaks that make it easier to adjust lighting effects. Slow-motion video capture at 1080p gets smoother as well, at 240 frames per second (doubled from last year). It also runs on a Hexa Core Processor with 2GB RAM on Apple A11 Bionic chipset. You can find the full specifications below.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus Specifications

GENERAL Operating System Apple iOS 11 Device type Smartphone Sim Single Sim (Nano) ANNOUNCED Status Coming Soon Global Release Date 2017, September 12 Indian Release Date 2017, Coming Soon BODY Dimensions 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm Weight 202 g Body Material Glass and Aluminum Design DISPLAY Screen size 5.5 inches Form Factor Touch Screen resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Touchscreen Capacitive Touchscreen Technology (Display Type) Retina HD with True Tone PROCESSOR CPU Hexa core Processor GPU GPU A10 Chipset Apple A11 Bionic STORAGE Internal Storage 64 GB / 256 GB storage RAM 2 GB RAM Phonebook Unlimited Messaging iMessage, SMS, MMS, Email, Push Email Call Records Unlimited CAMERA Primary camera 12 MP + 12 MP Dual Camera Front Camera 7 MP Camera Video Recording 1080@30fps Camera Features Quad-LED True Tone Flash, OIS, 4K Video recording, Continuous Shooting MULTIMEDIA Audio Player AAC, HE-AAC, MP3, MP3 VBR, AAX, and AAX+, Apple Lossless, AIFF, and WAV Video Player H.264, AAC-LC, M4V, .MP4, MPEG-4, Games Yes Speakers Stereo Speakers BATTERY Type Non-removable Li-Ion battery Talk time Up to 21 hrs CONNECTIVITY GPRS Yes Edge Yes WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 USB Yes GPS Facility Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS Browser HTML5 3G Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps NETWORK SUPPORT 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 MHz 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz 4G VoLTE OTHER FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint Sensor, Wireless Charging, Water Proof, Dust Proof, AR, Quick Charging, NFC

iPhone 8 Plus Pricing & Availability

Starting Price: $799, £799 or AU$1,229.

Preorder Date: September 15, 2017

In-Store Date: September 22, 2017

