Top 10 Features Of Apple iPhone X

Last week, Apple launched new special edition phone named the iPhone X to commemorate the iPhone’s 10th anniversary and the device comes with a price tag of $999. Interestingly, this new iPhone is already dividing both diehard Apple fans and longtime iOS detractors over the very idea of a phone costing into the four digits. More than any device before it, the iPhone X is testing both the value we put on smartphones and consumers willingness to pay for the best Apple has to offer.

However, the debate on the price is not the topic of this post. Instead, we will be looking into the features of this premium priced smartphone. We have put together this guide to walk you through all the new features of the new iPhone X, so read on to find out everything you need to know about the new big-screen Apple device. Whether you are looking at new software updates, camera features, or design changes – here is absolutely everything you need to know about the iPhone X.

Note: You can find the specs for iPhone X by visiting here.

1. iOS 11

The new iPhones will come with Apple’s new operating system iOS 11. iOS 11 includes hundreds of new features like a redesigned control center, better multitasking, improvements to the camera, peer-to-peer Apple Pay and new safety features.

2. A11 Bionic Chip and Faster Hardware

The iPhone X is powered by the Apple A11 Bionic chipset, which Apple claims the A11 Bionic is the smartest chip ever in a smartphone. The phone comes with this new 6 core processor. Two are high-performance cores while four are efficiency cores. And this looks to be the most powerful chip on any smartphone. Apple says that the chipset is up to 70 percent faster than the A10.

Also, the phone has the first ever Apple-designed GPU with 3 cores, which is up to 30 percent faster than the one found on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

3. Super Retina Display

The most obvious standout feature of the iPhone X is the OLED screen, which the lucky few who have held it will say it is probably the most stunning smartphone screen they have ever seen. The edge-to-edge display is copied from past Android devices, starting more or less with the Xiaomi Mi Mix last year and making its way to global mainstream prominence in the Samsung Galaxy S8 back in April. But the lack of originality has not stopped Apple from manufacturing a beautiful piece of hardware.

The iPhone X’s OLED display dubbed as the Super Retina Display is a sight to behold. The screen measures 5.8 inches diagonally with a 2436 x 1125 resolution, and it features a pixel density of 458 PPI with a 1,000,000:1 color ratio. It is also a True Tone screen, which means it automatically adjusts its color temperature based on the lighting you are in at any given time. It is also Apple’s first smartphone to come with HDR-ready. All this adds up to an impressive display that is clearly the top differentiator between the iPhone X and the iPhone 8.

4. Face ID

You can register your face with the iPhone X so that it automatically unlocks when you look at it. We have seen this before in phones such as the Galaxy S8, but Apple says its face unlock feature (called Face ID) uses 3-D imagery that is even more secure. It says the new tech cannot be fooled by even a professionally made mask of your face and is more secure than fingerprint locks.

According to Apple, the “Face ID” is an enhanced facial recognition feature that utilizes Apple’s new True Depth camera system. It features eight different cameras and sensors that combine to instantly recognize the owner’s face. The new A11 Bionic chip features a built-in neural engine that powers the system. Importantly, the system still works if you are wearing glasses, if you change your hair, or even if you grow a beard. Low light also is not a problem, since there is an infrared element.

Apple also confirms that Face ID will work through “most” sunglasses and that if you squeeze both sides of the device, it will temporarily disable Face ID. Face ID will work for unlocking, Apple Pay, and with any third-party apps that implement it, just like Touch ID.

5. Animoji

One of the most divisive announcements of the Apple’s event was Animoji, animated emoji that mirror your facial expressions. This makes this feature as creepy as it is cool. You can animate all your emoji! Like the camera picks your expressions and makes any emoji you want to replicate those expressions! Sick! O Some people will find them fun, while others consider them childish and utterly moronic.

They are only available on the iPhone X, not the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, as they rely on the X’s new facial-scanning camera technology, which sits inside the cutout at the top of the screen.

6. New Portrait Mode & Portrait Lighting

Portrait Mode is also enhanced, with a new portrait lighting feature that lets you add lighting effects to your Portrait Mode shots. This is a new powerful way of taking portraits that lets users take professional looking photos using a real-time depth and light analysis of the subject. But it is not just the rear cameras that get exciting new features related to depth effects. Around front, the True Depth camera also lets you take selfies in Portrait Mode!

7. Wireless charging

The iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are the first iPhones to support wireless charging. Qi, the standard Apple chose, is typically very slow. However, Apple has the power to bring wireless charging pads everywhere, from retailers to restaurants. Apple says it is still working on perfecting some wireless tech, too, so perhaps it will be much faster when it launches.

If you are worried about finding a wireless charge pad, then do not worry. You can also charge the phone with a Lightning cable that plugs into the bottom of the phone.

8. 4K Video at 60 fps

This is very big news. Not many cameras (including cinema quality cameras) can do this. And now this is on a smartphone! Also, all the new phones can shoot 1080p video at 240 fps! Apple claims that the iPhone X will offer the highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone. The iPhone X also comes with an Apple-designed video encoder for real-time image and motion analysis and better and more frame rates.

9. Augmented Reality

The iOS 11 comes with AR features. But the cameras on the iPhone X have inbuilt factory calibration to support AR. Apple claims that they custom tuned the phone for AR – the cameras are calibrated for augmented reality. The iPhone X also comes with improved gyro and accelerometer for better AR motion tracking.

This is so cool you can be in a stadium and the phone camera will give you info and stats of the players! In addition, the A11 Bionic CPU, new ISP, and Apple’s new GPU all work together to enhance the phone’s AR capabilities.

10. Storage Capacity

Just like iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X too comes in two storage variants — 64GB and 256GB. Apple has increased the base storage of all its iPhone models this year to 64GB from 32GB. In 2016, the company had expanded the base storage to 32GB from 16GB.

A few last words

The new iPhone X will be available to pre-order on October 27, with deliveries beginning on November 3. The good news is that Apple will sell the iPhone X in 55 countries around the world. Either concerns about component shortages were exaggerated, or Apple is not expecting the phone to sell in massive numbers.

If we have missed any exciting features in the new iPhone X, please let us know in the comment section.

