Apple iPhone 8 Specs, Price and Availability

Yesterday, Apple officially announced iPhone 8 in an event at Steve Jobs Theater and this year we are going to see some big updates. This year we have 3 iPhones – iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. You can read about the specs, price, and availability of iPhone 8 Plus here and iPhone X here.

The iPhone 8 has an all-new glass design reinforced by steel. The front and backs are made of glass and have steel trimming around the edge. It will be available in 64GB and 256GB models, with prices starting at $699, £699 or AU$1,079. Preorders start September 15. It is expected in-store on September 22.

Like its predecessor, the iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD with True Tone 750 x 1334 pixels display and an aluminum body. But it has a slightly new look, with a steel-reinforced glass back, which allows for wireless charging. The iPhone is still dust- and water-resistant (satisfying the IP67 protection standards) and comes in silver, space gray and gold.

Apple also updated the iPhone’s camera chops. Though it still has a 12-megapixel rear shooter and optical image stabilization, it features additional color filters, a new sensor and software tweaks that make it easier to adjust lighting effects. Slow-motion video capture at 1080p gets smoother as well, at 240 frames per second (doubled from last year). It also runs on a Hexa Core Processor with 2GB RAM on Apple A11 Bionic chipset. You can find the full specifications below.

Apple iPhone 8 Specifications

GENERAL
Operating System Apple iOS 11
Device type Smartphone
Sim Single Sim (Nano)
BODY
Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
Weight 148 g
Body Material Glass and Aluminum Design
DISPLAY
Screen size 4.7 inches
Form Factor Touch
Screen resolution 750 x 1334 pixels
Touchscreen Capacitive Touchscreen
Technology (Display Type) Retina HD with True Tone
PROCESSOR
CPU Hexa core Processor
GPU GPU A10
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic
STORAGE
Internal Storage 64 GB / 256 GB storage
RAM 2 GB RAM
Phonebook Unlimited
Messaging iMessage, SMS, MMS, Email, Push Email
Call Records Unlimited
CAMERA
Primary camera 12 MP Camera
Front Camera 7 MP Camera
Video Recording 1080p@30fps , 720p@30fps
Camera Features Quad-LED True Tone Flash, OIS, 4K Video recording, Continuous Shooting
MULTIMEDIA
Audio Player AAC, HE-AAC, MP3, MP3 VBR, AAX, and AAX+, Apple Lossless, AIFF, and WAV
Video Player H.264, AAC-LC, M4V, .MP4, MPEG-4,
Games Yes
Speakers Stereo Speakers
BATTERY
Type Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Stand by NA
Talk time Up to 14 hrs
CONNECTIVITY
GPRS Yes
Edge Yes
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0
USB Yes
GPS Facility Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS
Browser HTML5
3G Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
NETWORK SUPPORT
3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
4G VoLTE
OTHER FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint Sensor, Wireless Charging, Water Proof, Dust Proof, AR, Quick Charging, NFC

iPhone 8 Pricing & Availability

Starting Price: $699, £699 or AU$1,079.

Preorder Date: September 15, 2017

In-Store Date: September 22, 2017

