Apple iPhone 8 Specs, Price and Availability

Yesterday, Apple officially announced iPhone 8 in an event at Steve Jobs Theater and this year we are going to see some big updates. This year we have 3 iPhones – iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. You can read about the specs, price, and availability of iPhone 8 Plus here and iPhone X here.
The iPhone 8 has an all-new glass design reinforced by steel. The front and backs are made of glass and have steel trimming around the edge. It will be available in 64GB and 256GB models, with prices starting at $699, £699 or AU$1,079. Preorders start September 15. It is expected in-store on September 22.
Like its predecessor, the iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD with True Tone 750 x 1334 pixels display and an aluminum body. But it has a slightly new look, with a steel-reinforced glass back, which allows for wireless charging. The iPhone is still dust- and water-resistant (satisfying the IP67 protection standards) and comes in silver, space gray and gold.
Apple also updated the iPhone’s camera chops. Though it still has a 12-megapixel rear shooter and optical image stabilization, it features additional color filters, a new sensor and software tweaks that make it easier to adjust lighting effects. Slow-motion video capture at 1080p gets smoother as well, at 240 frames per second (doubled from last year). It also runs on a Hexa Core Processor with 2GB RAM on Apple A11 Bionic chipset. You can find the full specifications below.
Apple iPhone 8 Specifications
|GENERAL
|
|Operating System
|Apple iOS 11
|Device type
|Smartphone
|Sim
|Single Sim (Nano)
|BODY
|
|Dimensions
|138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|148 g
|Body Material
|Glass and Aluminum Design
|DISPLAY
|
|Screen size
|4.7 inches
|Form Factor
|Touch
|Screen resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Capacitive Touchscreen
|Technology (Display Type)
|Retina HD with True Tone
|PROCESSOR
|
|CPU
|Hexa core Processor
|GPU
|GPU A10
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|STORAGE
|
|Internal Storage
|64 GB / 256 GB storage
|RAM
|2 GB RAM
|Phonebook
|Unlimited
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS, MMS, Email, Push Email
|Call Records
|Unlimited
|CAMERA
|
|Primary camera
|12 MP Camera
|Front Camera
|7 MP Camera
|Video Recording
|1080p@30fps , 720p@30fps
|Camera Features
|Quad-LED True Tone Flash, OIS, 4K Video recording, Continuous Shooting
|MULTIMEDIA
|
|Audio Player
|AAC, HE-AAC, MP3, MP3 VBR, AAX, and AAX+, Apple Lossless, AIFF, and WAV
|Video Player
|H.264, AAC-LC, M4V, .MP4, MPEG-4,
|Games
|Yes
|Speakers
|Stereo Speakers
|BATTERY
|
|Type
|Non-removable Li-Ion battery
|Stand by
|NA
|Talk time
|Up to 14 hrs
|CONNECTIVITY
|
|GPRS
|Yes
|Edge
|Yes
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|USB
|Yes
|GPS Facility
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS
|Browser
|HTML5
|3G Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|NETWORK SUPPORT
|
|3G
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
|4G
|VoLTE
|OTHER FEATURES
|
|Sensors
|Fingerprint Sensor, Wireless Charging, Water Proof, Dust Proof, AR, Quick Charging, NFC
iPhone 8 Pricing & Availability
Starting Price: $699, £699 or AU$1,079.
Preorder Date: September 15, 2017
In-Store Date: September 22, 2017
