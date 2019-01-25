Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro launched in South Korea is the global version of Galaxy A8s

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2019)

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy A9 Pro in South Korea and the device is none other than a rebranded version of Galaxy A8s that is launched in China in December.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A8s for the Chinese market in early December. It is the company’s first smartphone with an Infinity-O display. Now the company is planning to launch the device globally under a new name – Galaxy A9 Pro and the first country to get it is South Korea.

Since A9 Pro and A8s are same devices, they both share the spec. That includes the 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, 3,400 mAh battery and, presumably, the same Snapdragon 710 processor. Like the Galaxy A8s, this also does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung also notes that the Galaxy A9 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 24-megapixel main sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x zoom, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The real star, however, is the 24-megapixel front camera hiding beneath that Infinity-O cutout. Samsung provides a ring light animation to indicate the camera’s use. It probably also has the same swipe down gesture revealed recently to activate the camera app in selfie mode instantly.

The Galaxy A9 Pro will be sold in Absolute Black, Black and Blue colors in South Korea for 599,500 won ($534) and it will go on sale on February 28. It is unclear at this point in time if Samsung plans on bringing this device to other markets.

