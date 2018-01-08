Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Is Launched In The Netherlands

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

Previously, Samsung has launched the 2018 Samsung Galaxy A8 smartphone in South Korea and also India and now the device is available in the Netherlands as of today.

The Galaxy A8 (2018) can be purchased in the country starting today for a price of €499, in black, gold, or gray. The blue version is nt on offer yet and is likely to take a few months to arrive even if Samsung plans to make it available in the Netherlands.

As a reminder, the 2018 Samsung Galaxy A8 comes with a 5.6 inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. It also comes with a Samsung Exynos 7885 octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM.

Storage is a choice between 32GB and 64GB and the handset features front and rear cameras. On the front of the handset there are two cameras, one has a 16 megapixel sensor and the other an 8 megapixel sensor. On the back of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for photos and videos. The handset comes with a 3000 mAh battery and an IP68 rating for dust and water proofing.

There is no word on when the phone will go on sale in other European markets, but we will be sure to let you know once we have some information on that front.

