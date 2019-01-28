Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) update with January 2019 security patch is released

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018)

Samsung is currently rolling out a new update for Galaxy A8+ (2018) that includes Android January 2019 security patch. The update is currently being rolled out in Puerto Rico and Mexico and carries software version A730FXXS3BSA3.

The January 2019 security patch fixes three critical Android OS vulnerabilities and four critical vulnerabilities in Samsung’s software. If you find any missing patches, then do not worry as Samsung has already rolled out these patches in previous maintenance releases. You can find more details can be found on Samsung’s official security bulletin.

The enhanced security is the only change the update brings, with the rest of the changelog mentioning your usual performance and stability improvements.

That being said the update weighs in at around 115MB and is surprisingly small compared to the other OTA that Samsung usually rolls out. This is an important update to keep your Android device secure as well as optimized for better performance.

If you own a Galaxy A8+ (2018), you can check for the update in the Settings -> About Device -> Software Updates. If it is there the can download it by tapping the Download updates manually option.

Before downloading and installing the update, make sure to your battery is at least have 50% charged (we recommend fully charged). In addition, please connect to a Wi-Fi network before downloading and installing the new files as updates are usually large and consume a lot of cellular data.

Please note that once you install the latest update, you cannot roll back to a previous software through official means. You have to rely on custom RAM flashing to get back to your old version. That being said, having your device updated is highly recommended as it fixes bugs and security issues present in your device.

