Samsung releases January security patch for Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung is currently rolling out the January 2019 Android security patch, which brings bug fixes and performance upgrades for Galaxy Note 8.

The update is currently being rolled out in Brazil and carries software version N950FXXU5CSA5. In the United States, Verizon is rolling out the update and the firmware version for Verizon is N950USQS5CRL1. There are also reports of AT&T rolling out the same for its variant. Those with an unlocked US Galaxy Note 8 model can get firmware version N950U1UES5CSA1.

Other carriers in the United States should follow suit soon. This handset is eligible for the Android Pie update but may not get it for at least over a month. This update brings the latest patch to units running on Android Oreo.

Samsung opened up the Galaxy Note 8 to its One UI (Android Pie) beta program this month. The beta program is underway currently with the second test firmware being rolled out just a few days ago. The beta firmware comes with the January patch.

The update fixes three critical vulnerabilities in Android and a number of other vulnerabilities in Samsung’s software. The update should be available for your device as of now, you can check to see if it is available from the settings menu on your device.

If you own a Galaxy A8+ (2018), you can check for the update in the Settings -> About Device -> Software Updates. If it is there the can download it by tapping the Download updates manually option.

Before downloading and installing the update, make sure to your battery is at least have 50% charged (we recommend fully charged). In addition, please connect to a Wi-Fi network before downloading and installing the new files as updates are usually large and consume a lot of cellular data.

Please note that once you install the latest update, you cannot roll back to a previous software through official means. You have to rely on custom RAM flashing to get back to your old version. That being said, having your device updated is highly recommended as it fixes bugs and security issues present in your device.

