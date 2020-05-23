Samsung Galaxy S20 gets May 2020 security update with camera improvements

Samsung Galaxy S20 is now receiving a software update that brings improvements to its camera along with Android May 2020 security patches. The update improves the autofocus feature in the Galaxy S20 and S20+ devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is getting that patch as well as a dedicated Close-Up Zoom function, which is specially designed to improve the phone's focus performance at close range. Previously, users had trouble photographing things at a distance of 10cm or so. The Night mode is also getting some tweaks to improve its performance on the three phones.

The update is said to arrive as version G98xxXXU2ATE6 and is the second for the Galaxy S20 series this month. Earlier, the company had rolled out an update with the latest security patch to Galaxy S20 series smartphones. However, this update brings fixes and improvements to the photography department. Moreover, the update is only available in the regions where the initial May 2020 security patch was not available.

Currently, the update is said to be rolling out for Snapdragon models in Korea and is expected to be made available to Exynos and Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy S20 series phones in the coming days.

Once the update becomes available, you will get a push notification asking you to download and install the update automatically. If you are impatient, then you can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > About phone > System updates.

