Samsung believes Galaxy Note 9 sales will exceed Galaxy Note 8

Today, Samsung said that it expects the sales of recently unveiled Galaxy Note 9 to outperform the Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy Note 9 was unveiled on August 9 and it will bring many new features for this series. It is the first Galaxy Note flagship to feature an S Pen that is Bluetooth compatible and it is also the first with a 4,000-mAh battery.

According to CEO of Samsung’s mobile division DJ Koh, the Galaxy S9, and Galaxy S9+ sales were not up to the company’s expectations. However, he believes that Galaxy Note 9 will surpass Note 8 sales as the handset boasts the very best performance with the specialized S-pen, a huge battery, and an intelligent camera.

The Galaxy Note 9 boasts the very best performance with the specialized S-pen, as well as the intelligent camera. We hope the sales (of the new device) will outpace the Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung showcased the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone last week, which is its latest flagship equipped with a 4,000mAh battery and Bluetooth-powered stylus. The top end version comes with a whopping 512 GB storage capacity.

Koh also added that Samsung engineers are confident in the safety of the 4,000mAh battery in the Galaxy Note 9. The production of the Galaxy Note 7 was earlier suspended due to reports of batteries catching fire.

The battery in the Galaxy Note 9 is safer than ever. Users do not have to worry about the batteries anymore.

As for the competition in the global market, he said it will continue to release mid-range smartphones to solidify its leadership. Koh also admits the importance of China and India in smartphone sales.

In India, Xiamoi became the No. 1 player in the fourth quarter last year in terms of units sold. But revenue is also important. In terms of sales, Samsung is the leading player in India. Samsung also outpaced Xiaomi in the market in terms of shipment volume in the second quarter as well. In terms of its size, China is a market we cannot give up.

Although Samsung is confident in the sales of Galaxy Note 9, only time can judge whether the handset can live up to the company’s expectations.

