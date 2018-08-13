HTC announces Android 9.0 Pie update for HTC U12+ and HTC U11 series

HTC - Android 9.0 Pie Update

HTC has announced on Twitter that it will soon release Android 9.0 Pie update and the company has also revealed the list of devices that will receive the update. The HTC U12+, HTC U11+, HTC U11 and HTC U11 Life will be getting the update and the company will announce the roll-out date in the coming days.

We're pleased as pie to confirm updates to Android Pie for the HTC U12+, U11+, U11, and U11 life (Android One). Timeframes for roll-out will be announced in due course. We can't wait to know what you think of Google's freshest slice of Android! pic.twitter.com/mPJePFegne — HTC (@htc) August 10, 2018

Android 9.0 Pie comes with various features and improvements over Android 8 Oreo. There is a lot of new stuff in Android Pie including App dashboard, App timers, external camera support, enhanced notifications, encrypted backups, screenshot editing, smarter app search results and more. It also has various enterprise features including multiple users, Postpone Over-the-air (OTA) updates, Work tab in launcher and more.

HTC has been struggling for past few years as the company loses customers amid intensifying competition with nimbler manufacturing rivals. Recently, HTC faced a 68 percent drop in sales for the month of June. It marks HTC’s worst results in more than two years, and the recent launch of its latest flagship U12+ has not helped either.

There have been a few rounds of layoffs this year alone, the most recent being the company’s culling of 1,500 workers from its Taiwan manufacturing division. The company has also given 2,000 engineering positions to Google in exchange for US$1.1 billion.

Despite its struggle, HTC is optimistic about its mobile business, and the company is focusing on supporting its flagship with the latest Android updates. We would expect HTC to also release the Android 9.0 Pie update for more devices in the future, as soon as these are announced, we will let you guys know.

