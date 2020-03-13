Samsung One UI 2.1 update coming to Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10, Note 9, and Note 10

According to an official response on the Korean Samsung Community portal, One UI 2.1 update will come to the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, followed by the Galaxy S9 and Note 9, too.

Although a small update, the OneUI 2.1 update packs some useful as well as interesting new features. With the new version of One UI update installed, you will be able to use features like revamped AR Emoji, a new Music Share feature, streamlined Google Duo integration, Quick Share, and many more.

Samsung One UI – Update Info From Korean Samsung Community portal

It is also worth noting that hardware-related features like the option to switch to a 120Hz refresh rate will not be making it to older devices even after the update due to the obvious lack of hardware support.

The One UI 2.1 update also comes with an updated Clock app. The updated clock app lets you set Spotify as your alarm tune, which means you will be able to wake up to your favorite tune every day. This update will also likely bring more extended access to Screen Zoom, per SamMobile.

One UI 2.1 is not a massive update, it brings some new features, but it still is an incremental update. So in the best of scenarios, the update will arrive shortly for these devices. As we said before, we do not know if this update will reach mid-range phones.

Although Samsung has not given a timeframe for the update, we can safely assume the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 series will have priority over their predecessors. This is because both Note 10 series and S10 series are comparatively newer than the S9 and Note 9 series. Moreover, Samsung recently rolled out the Android 10 updates to older Galaxy smartphones with OneUI 2.0. So, it may take another month or two or even more than that to appear on the Galaxy Note 10, Note 9 series and Galaxy S10, S9 handsets.

Source