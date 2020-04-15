Nubia Red Magic 5G is now available globally

Nubia Red Magic 5G gaming smartphone with a 144Hz screen that was introduced last month in China is now available to pre-order in select global markets. Consumers in Australia, Canada, mainland Europe, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Macau, Singapore, Taiwan, the US, and the UK will also be able to purchase the phone outright from Nubia's website starting April 21.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G is the world's first phone to feature a 144Hz refresh rate display and it is available in four different memory combinations in China. However, the company is only offering two variants for global markets - an 8/128 GB option in Eclipse Black and Hot Rod Red for $579/€579/£539 and a 12/256 GB variant in Pulse Neon color that costs $649/€649/£599.

The phone's major selling point is its 6.65-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) FHD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also has a TUV Rheinland certification for blue-light protection. 144Hz refresh rate is perhaps the highest rate on any smartphone.

It is equipped with shoulder triggers with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 865 with Adreno 650 GPU with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. It comes with a cooling fan with a maximum speed of 15000 RPM that can reduce the CPU's temperature by up to 18C. The company claims that this improved cooling system increases heat dissipation by 56-percent.

For the camera, the phone has a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It has 12-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone runs on custom Red Magic OS, which is based on Android 10 and it is fueled by 4500mAh battery with 55W fast charging.

There are some freebies for the early adopters too. Each day until April 21 100 customers can buy a $30 voucher from the Red Magic 5G Blueprint event for only $5.79. Moreover, four of the first 100 buyers will then receive $20 bonus to increase the voucher up to $50. It can be spent in the Red Magic store for accessories like cases, chargers, or power banks.

