Apple iPhone SE (2020) preorder delivery estimates in US slip to early May

Today, Apple has started taking preorders for the new iPhone SE in the US and over 40 other countries and territories. Initially, the preorders are expected to ship in exactly one week from today, on April 24. However, within hours since the preorders began, the US delivery estimates for the device have slipped to the first week of May for any color, storage, and carrier combination.

Since there is simply no way of knowing how many iPhone SE units that Apple stockpiled before announcing the device, it is hard to guess what caused the extended shipping estimates. It may be a sign of strong demand or the global health crisis significantly disrupted the company's supply chain in February and part of March. Whatever the reality, if you want an iPhone SE you may as well act fast on that preorder.

Things seem to be less extreme in other parts of the world, where shipment estimates of April 24 are still being shown in Apple's online stores. In Australia and the United Kingdom, the 2020 iPhone SE is still available on April 24th. The latest iPhone is garnering quite a bit of attention due to its $399 starting price tag. Despite the relatively low price tag, the new iPhone SE comes with an impressive list of features including the A13 Bionic chip which also powers the more expensive iPhone 11 series.

Unlike before, Apple Stores outside mainland China are shut and you cannot lineup to buy the new iPhone SE. Therefore, the only way to buy one is through an online store. The new iPhone SE can be preordered on Apple.com in the United States and more than 40 other countries and regions. Pricing starts at $399 for 64GB of storage, with 128GB and 256GB options available for $449 and $549 respectively.

The 2020 iPhone SE has a similar design as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button, but it has a faster A13 Bionic chip. Other features of the device include a single-lens 12-megapixel Wide rear camera with Portrait mode support, wireless charging, IP67-rated water resistance, and Wi-Fi 6. It is available in black, white, and red.