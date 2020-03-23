ZTE Axon 11 5G with Snapdragon 765G, 64MP quad cameras launched in China

Today, Chinese manufacturer ZTE launched the Axon 11 5G, a mid-range smartphone with dual-mode 5G support and a 64MP quad-camera in China for a relatively affordable price tag.

The Axon 11 5G sports a 6.47-inch curved FHD+ AMOLED display with a teardrop notch at the top, housing a 20MP selfie camera. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM. There is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage and it comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage. On the rear of the device there is a quad camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset also comes with a 4000 mAh battery and quick charge 4.0 and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Unsurprisingly, the phone will ship with Android 10 out of the box, with ZTE’s MiFavor 10 running on top.

The phone will be made available in Laser Black and Pearl White colors. It is priced at 2698 yuan (~$379) for the 6GB + 128GB model and 2998 yuan (~US$ 421) for the 8GB + 256GB model. ZTE has not announced any plans of launching the Axon 11 Pro 5G in markets outside China yet.

ZTE Axon 11 5G specifications

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 AMOLED curved glass display with 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform, paired with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

64MP primary camera with f/1.89 aperture, LED flash, 4K video recording, 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Android 10 with MiFavor 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio

Dimensions: 159.2 x 73.4 x 7.9mm;

Weight: 168g

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C

4,000-mAh (Typical) battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging

