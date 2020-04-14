LG Style 3 with Snapdragon 845 SoC launched in Japan

LG has announced the launch of a new a sub-premium smartphone, LG Style 3 that sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in Japan. The handset will be available from Japanese telecom operator NTT Docomo in June, but its pricing is yet to be revealed.

The LG Style3 features a 6.1-inch QHD+ resolution (1440x3120 pixels) OLED FullVision display, with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage. The LG Style 3 has a fingerprint sensor on the back as well. There is also a Google Assistant button on the smartphone, in addition to the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It also holds the MIL-STD 810G military-grade certification.

For photography, the Style 3 has a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel main sensor (aperture f/1.8) and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 secondary sensor. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the smartphone as well, with an aperture of f/1.9.

The connectivity options on the LG Style 3 has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 4G VoLTE among others. The smartphone packs a 3500mAh battery under the hood, which is charged via a USB-C port. LG has not revealed if Style 3 supports fast charging.

The device runs Android 10 out of the box and offers LTE connectivity. It comes in Aurora White and Mirror Black colors. While the company has yet to announce the pricing for the LG Style3, rumors have it that it will be priced at around JPY 38,000 (roughly $350).

LG isn't sharing details on whether this phone will be launching in global markets as well. However, as is the case with many other smartphones launching in Japan, the LG Style3 is also unlikely to be available globally. We might get an official word from the company in the coming months if it has plans for a global release.

