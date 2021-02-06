Realme V11 5G budget smartphone with 5000mAh battery announced

Realme has officially announced its latest affordable 5G smartphone, the Realme V11 5G in China. The device comes with Dimensity 700 chipset, two cameras on the back, and a big 5,000-mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Realme V11 5G features a 6.52-inch LCD HD+ (720x1600) display with a tall ratio of 20:9. Unsurprisingly, the refresh rate is only 60 Hz. The screen also has a teardrop notch for the 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. Since the fingerprint scanner cannot be placed underneath, it made its way on the side, acting as a power key.

On the rear, we have a camera setup that might look like it has three shooters, but in reality, it is a dual-camera setup. There is only one 13 MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The third is actually an AI logo, and the fourth hole is for the LED flash.

Other features include dual SIM support, USB-C port, a 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and all the latest Wi-Fi 802.11 standards. The device comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone runs the Android 11 operating system topped with the company's own layer of Realme UI.

Realme V11 5G comes in two color options - Blue and Gray. The device is available for purchase right away from the company website for CNY1,199 ($185/€155).

