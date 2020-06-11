Motorola Moto G7 Power gets stable Android 10 update with April security patch

According to a recent report, Motorola is seeding Android 10 updates with the April security patch to Moto G7 Power smartphones. The update is currently rolling out in Brazil, but other regions should follow soon. The Android 10 update brings updated interface design, new system-wide dark mode, smart replies, and improved gesture navigation, and many more.

As reported by a Reddit user from Brazil, the Moto G7 Power has started receiving the Android 10 update. This was further confirmed by the Motorola Brazil Twitter account that has been responding to user queries, confirming the rollout of the Android 10 update.

Você também tem um moto g 7 power Isadora?Se sim, a atualização para este modelo está sendo disponibilizada gradativamente, agora é só aguardar a notificação. — Motorola Brasil (@MotorolaBR) June 5, 2020

According to the screenshots shared by the Reddit user, the Android 10 update comes with the version number QPO30.52-29. Since Motorola uses a very minimalist software skin of their own, the update will bring a near-stock Android 10 experience to the users.

Motorola Moto G7 Power released back in February 2019 as a mid-range phone with a massive 5,000 mAh battery came with the Android 9 Pie OS. The Moto G7 series has been receiving the Android 10 update starting with the Moto G7 Plus in January and then later Moto G7 receiving it in May. Now, Moto G7 Power is finally getting the Android 10 OTA update, initially starting with the rollout in Brazil.

Interestingly, the Moto G7 Supra, a re-branded version of the G7 Power sold exclusively on Cricket Wireless in the US, has already received the Android 10 update. The current update is available only in Brazil and it is being rolled out gradually. Users should be notified of the update when it becomes available on their device. Alternatively, you can check for available updates by heading over to Settings > About Phone > System Update.