Motorola G7 Plus gets Android 10 update

Motorola has started rolling out the Android 10 stable update for the Moto G7 Plus in Brazil and Mexico. Motorola usually releases updates in South America and India first, as the company has a strong presence in those markets. So, Brazil getting the update first is not a surprise. The update is expected to make its way to other regions in the coming weeks.

Other Motorola phones that have already received the Android 10 update include the Motorola One Power and the Motorola One Vision. However, both of these phones were powered by stock Android One software. Therefore, Moto G7 Plus is the first Moto handset that is not running on the Android One platform to receive the update, and consequently, the first of the G-Series.

Per a Motorola support document spotted by XDA:

The update to Android 10 started on January 20, 2020, being released in stages. We expect all devices to receive the update by February 20, 2020.

The Moto G7 Plus has since been succeeded by the Moto G8 Plus, but the newer phone has also yet to receive the Android 10 update. The time taken to release the update is unimpressive, as it has been five months since Android 10’s release. It is unsurprising, however, when we consider Motorola’s less than impressive history when it comes to software updates.

Motorola G7 Plus – Android 10 Update

Android 10 users on Motorola’s near-stock version of Android can expect to receive niceties like a system-wide dark mode, stronger privacy controls, and full-screen gestures among others. You will also need to have a carrier unlocked device to grab this set of updates, other than that, there is nothing to do but sit tight and wait for the update notification to hit your screen.

If previous rollouts are any indication, those of us in North America and Europe will probably have to wait another few months. For comparison, Motorola began testing Android 9 Pie for the Moto G6 in January 2019, while the US carrier models did not get it until June, and the unlocked version finally got Pie in July. You can probably expect a similar timeline for Android 10.

