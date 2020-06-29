Newly leaked Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 renders shows possible color options

The launch of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is around the corner and we are seeing a daily leak about the smartwatch. The latest leak comes from prolific leaker Evan Blass reveals the watch's color variants.

In the new renders, the Galaxy Watch 3 is showcased in a couple of color editions: black and bronze. The bronze color option appears to be similar to rose gold but will be officially called "Bronze". The Bronze model comes in a size of 41mm, while the black variant will come in a 45 mm size.

Previous leaks have claimed that the Galaxy Watch 3 will come equipped with stainless steel or titanium chassis. The display will be protected by Gorillas Glass DX. Moreover, it will sport a rotatable bezel. The smartwatch is also tipped to come with MIL-STD-810G durability and 5ATM water resistance.

Regarding specs, the Watch 3 will be available in two sizes - 41mm and 45 mm, and there will be WiFi-only and LTE variants. Both models will have 1GB of RAM, GPS support, and have a battery size of 247mAh (for the smaller 41mm model) and 340mAh (for the larger 45mm model). Both devices are also capable of monitoring ECG, blood pressure, and sleep tracking.

Samsung has chosen Tizen OS over Android Wear OS by Google and it is not surprising considering the current state of Android Wear. One of the leaked renders shows the date Wed 22, which hints that Samsung might announce the next-generation smartwatch on July 22 as it happens to fall on a Wednesday. If that did not happen, we can expect the company to make an official announcement of Galaxy Watch 3 along with the Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Fold 2 at Samsung Unpacked 2020 in August.

