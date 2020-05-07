How To Make Money From A Tech Blog In 2020

I think it is fair to say that 2020 has not worked out the way we all planned. For a while, it seemed like the coronavirus was going to disrupt our vacations, outings, and our sense of invincibility. Then it suddenly became evident that it would do far more damage, wrecking the economy and stripping millions of people of employment.

If you are one of the many who are now trying to find new ways of making money, the good news is that there are plenty of options for tech lovers. Even if you do not have practical skills - such as coding, web development, etc., - you can write about the technology you love. Bloggers make money even during pandemics, and this could be a great way to get back into the business.

Starting a tech blog is not difficult, if you know what you are doing. Here are the steps you will need to take.

Choose a CMS and hosting

Since you want your blog up-and-running as quickly as possible, it is a good idea to choose a simple CMS rather than trying to learn web design yourself. WordPress is always a good option and can be used by beginners and experts alike. It is also free, which is important if you are strapped for cash.

Choosing the right web hosting service provider should be something you take seriously. While you should not need too many features, it should be optimized to work with your CMS and should allow for high levels of traffic. Check out the best VPS hosting services if you want an affordable option that will not restrict your bandwidth too much.

Pick a niche

The tech blogging sphere is crowded, and to stand out you will need to go niche. Prime Inspiration focuses on a relatively wide niche but this blog has been around for a while and garnered a steady following when there were not nearly as many bloggers online.

A niche is important because, in order to be found, you need to write about topics that few other bloggers are writing about. While this may seem like it will limit your audience, this is not going to be a problem. Billions of people use the internet. A good niche can be very specific and still garner millions of visitors every month.

Becoming a general "tech blogger" in 2020 is a surefire way to get lost among the blogs which have been around for far longer.

Monetize

Monetizing your blog is actually quite easy. All you really need to do is register for Google Adwords, and you are all set to bring in money. However, making a significant amount of money this way is a little more difficult. You need to generate a steady stream of visitors who click on the targeted ads before the strategy starts showing dividends.

Another effective way of monetizing your blog is by hosting affiliate links. This refers to partnering with companies who provide products and services related to your niche. By writing about what they offer and linking to their products, you will receive commissions on sales. If the companies you partner with are as niche as you are, you can bring in a good amount of money every month.

SEO

Bringing visitors to your site takes more than choosing a niche and writing quality content. You need to put some effort into your search engine optimization (SEO). You probably think of SEO as simply including keywords that people might search for. This is a part of SEO, but not in the way it once was.

Google now searches for context clues, rather than assuming that a website that repetitively uses the keywords is a good source. It is important to follow the progression of SEO if you are to make good use of it.

Making money from a tech blog should not be too difficult for those who have a good amount of knowledge about a specific subject. Get started sooner rather than later. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain.