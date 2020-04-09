Apple releases iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1 with a fix for FaceTime bug

Apple has just officially released iOS 13.4.1 and iPadOS 13.4.1 to the public and the update comes with a fix for the FaceTime bug that was introduced when Apple released the iOS 13.4 software update. It also fixes a bug in the settings app that could cause choosing Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen to fail. This is a small bugfix release; it was not ever even released as a public or developer beta.

Apple accidentally introduced a bug in iOS 13.4 that prevents users from making FaceTime calls with older devices running iOS 9.3.5 or iOS 9.3.6. As you can imagine this was a major issue with many more people using things like FaceTime to communicate at the moment.

iOS 13.4.1 Update

Here are the release notes for iOS 13.4.1:

Fixes an issue where devices running iOS 13.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier.

Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail

iPadOS 13.4.1 Update

And for iPad users:

Fixes an issue where devices running iPadOS 13.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier

Addresses an issue on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) where the flashlight may not turn on after tapping the Flashlight button in Control Center or on the Lock screen

Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail

While Apple's release notes do not mention it, iOS 13.4.1 also could include a fix for a VPN vulnerability. A bug in iOS 13.3.1 and later prevents VPNs from encrypting traffic, but we are not sure if there is a fix in today's update.

The iOS and iPadOS 13.4.1 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings -> General -> Software Update.