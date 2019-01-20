Apple’s online Clearance Products store starts selling iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE

Apple has once again started selling iPhone SE models through its online Clearance Products store.

Apple has stopped selling iPhone SE since last September and now the company has once again started selling these devices. However, this time the sale is taking place in Apple’s Clearance Products store.

The Clearance Products store is used by Apple to clear out their old iPhones from their stockpile. The devices that are sold here usually carry low price then they were originally sold.

You cannot find the iPhone SE at the retail Apple Store, though you may be able to find one at a carrier store. If you have wanted one now is your chance. Since it is on clearance, stock on these phones is limited.

Apple is selling the base 32GB model for $249, while the 128GB version is selling for $299. Prior to being removed, Apple was selling the iPhone SE for $349 and $449, respectively.

Here is a list of what is available as of this writing:

As a quick reminder, the iPhone SE sports a 4-inch Retina Display, A9 chipset, Touch ID chipset, and a 12MP rear camera. The iPhone SE 4-inch display is smaller than the displays you will find in Apple’s current lineup. Some people prefer those smaller screens, and some people prefer the smaller prices that go with them.

Apart from the iPhone SE, Apple is only selling a single variant of the 13.3-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro on its Clearance Store.

iPhone SE on Apple’s Clearance Store

Help Us Grow If you like this post, please share it with your friends. You are free to copy and redistribute this article in any medium or format, as long as you keep the links in the articles or provide a link back to this page.