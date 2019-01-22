Samsung Exynos 7904 processor is developed for Indian market

Samsung Exynos 7

Ahead of Galaxy M series launch event, Samsung has announced the Exynos 7904 chipset, which the company says is tailored specifically for Indian customers.

Samsung sees India as an important market for its products and the company has long held market dominance in the country. However, the company has lost a lot of ground in India to Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi. Now, the company has decided to go on the offensive with the launch Galaxy M series in the country.

Ahead of the Galaxy M series launch event to be held in India on Jan 28, the company has announced the launch of Exynos 7904 processor. Samsung says that the Exynos 7904 mobile processor has been developed with the need of Indian consumers in mind. The chip will bring enhanced multi-media support and high-end features to mid-range devices.

The Exynos 7904 is an octa-core chipset with two Cortex A73 cores clocked up to 1.8GHz, and six Cortex A53 cores at 1.6GHz all fabricated on a 14nm node. Samsung was infamous for fielding underwhelming chipsets in the budget segment, and as such the two Cortex A73 cores on the Exynos 7904 should deliver better much performance over what we have seen in recent years.

The chipset will also have a Category 12 LTE modem with 3x carrier aggregation that will deliver maximum speeds of 600Mbps.

Samsung is committed to bringing world-class innovative technologies for the consumers. With smartphones driving the digital revolution, the Indian market has great potential. The Exynos 7 Series 7904 will enable advanced mobile experiences in a broader range of devices with triple-camera support, powerful performance and connectivity. – Rajeev Sethi, Senior Director and Head of Sales and Marketing, Device Solutions, Samsung India.

The ISP (Image Signal Processor) can support single-camera resolution of up to 32 megapixels and triple-camera configurations at the back. The third camera in setup can add bokeh effects or take panoramic pictures with wide angles. There is also support for faster Full HD video recording at 120fps or Ultra HD video recording at 30fps of video playback, and up to FHD+ display for vivid and near perfect mobile entertainment.

Samsung has not fared very well in the budget category with its Galaxy J series of late, and it has been losing the Indian market for budget smartphones to Chinese devices like Xiaomi Redmi lineup. The Galaxy M signifies an overhaul in the way Samsung approaches the budget segment. Samsung is due to launch its Galaxy M series in the country next week. There is a chance that the Exynos 7904 may kick things off with this lineup.

