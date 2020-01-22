Apple is now selling refurbished iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models

Apple has started selling certified refurbished iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models on the refurbished section of the Apple Store website. This is also the first time we are seeing the refurbished models of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max since the devices were released in September 2018.

Prices for the refurbished iPhone XS start from $699, while that of the iPhone XS Max starts from $799. The phones are available in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants and in three color options: Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. At the time of writing, the Gold iPhone XS is only available in 64GB and 256GB. Moreover, all of the models are unlocked, aka SIM-free.

Regarding price, the iPhone XS starts from $699 for the 64GB to $999 for the 512GB and all of the phones are unlocked. The iPhone XS Max starts from $799 for the 64GB to $1099 for the 512GB. Depending on which iPhone XS or XS Max model and storage variant you buy, you are looking at a price that is lower by $300 to $350 than the launch MSRP.

iPhone XS – 64GB in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold: $699 (Save $200)

iPhone XS – 256GB in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold: $829 (Save $220)

iPhone XS – 512GB in Space Gray, Silver: $999 (Save $250)

iPhone XS Max – 64GB in Silver, Gold: $799 (Save $200)

iPhone XS Max – 256GB in Silver, Gold: $929 (Save $220)

iPhone XS Max – 512GB in Silver, Gold: $1,099 (Save $250)

All refurbished iPhones from Apple are inspected, cleaned, tested, and repackaged in a new white box with all the necessary manuals and accessories. The battery and the outer shell are also replaced in refurbished iPhones. The phones come with a free one-year warranty. They are also eligible for AppleCare+ if you want your iPhone to be protected from accidental damage protection for two years, however, it will cost you an additional $199.

