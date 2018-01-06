Apple Is Facing Over 26 Lawsuits For Throttling iPhone Performance

Apple Faces Class Action Lawsuit

According to a recent report, Apple is facing over 26 lawsuits on the topic of the company’s throttling of processors in older iPhones. At least 24 class action lawsuits have been filed in the United States against Apple and two more suits have been picked up internationally, one each in France and Israel.

The most recent triplet of complaints was put in on Thursday in New York and Ohio and on Friday, again, in New York, according to documents retrieved by MacRumors.

The gist of the lawsuits alleges Apple has either “purposefully” or “secretly” slowing down older iPhones and claim damages for loss of useful worth and suffering among other things from Apple’s lack of timely disclosure of its practice.

Despite the lawsuits coming in at slightly different angles, for the most part, they are asking that Apple compensate all iPhone users, such as either offering free battery replacements, or refund customers who have had to buy new iPhones as a result of the slowdown.

Last month, Apple admitted to deliberately slowing down older iPhones to improve battery life and prevent unexpected shutdowns as the battery in the devices starts to degrade. However, the admission has caused a pretty big snowball effect and a series of lawsuits are filed against Apple over the issue.

To stop the issue from spiraling out of control, Apple has issued a public apology for slowing down older iPhones with degraded batteries. The company further added that it would never “intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades”.

The company even announced iPhone battery replacements for out-of-warranty iPhones for $29 and Apple retail stores have started offering $29 iPhone battery starting this year.

Apple has also promised that they will make it clearer and easier for iOS users to tell the health of their batteries in the future. However, we reckon that this probably will not be enough to make the lawsuits go away, so exactly how the company plans on dealing with all of them remains to be seen.

