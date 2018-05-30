Android 8.1 Oreo update is now available for Moto G5S Plus

Moto G5S Plus

According to a recent update on Motorola support page, Android 8.1 Oreo update is being rolled out to Moto G5S Plus handset users. This update also brings with it the current Android Security patches (May 2018) and several bug fixes and other improvements to the handset.

The update also brings many features including but not limited to “new multitasking features, more efficient notification controls, improved data saver and battery features, new power menu UI and Bluetooth improvements”. As said before, it also brings the very latest Android security patches to your device.

The update is now available via over-the-air (OTA). Once you receive the notification that the update has landed on your phone, make sure to your battery is at least have 50% charged (we recommend fully charged). In addition, please connect to a Wi-Fi network before downloading and installing the new files as updates are usually large and consume a lot of cellular data.

When you get the OTA notification, follow the below steps to install the update,

Select “Download and Install“ After the update is downloaded and installed, select “Restart Now“ Your phone is now updated

If you are the impatient type, you can also check for the update manually by following these steps,

Go to Settings > About phone > System updates > Download and Install. Once the update is installed select “Restart Now“.

Please note that once you install the latest update, you cannot roll back to a previous software through official means. You have to rely on custom RAM flashing to get back to your old version. That being said, having your device updated is highly recommended as it fixes bugs and security issues present in your device.

