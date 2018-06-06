Tips and Tricks to Secure your Wireless HP Printer

Secure Wireless HP Printer

We are living in the era of technology where almost everything is digital such as a smartphone, smartwatch, etc. these utilities make our lives easier, faster, and better. And among these utilities, one is Wireless HP Printer, which allows multiple computers to print their data or image at a single time. These devices work great in corporate & government offices, hotels, grocery stores, malls, and other retail sectors.

As so many computer systems are using the same wireless printer then there are the chances of getting some technical hiccups such as your file can corrupt, lost, and breach to keep your crucial document save make sure your office network is safe. Sometimes your wireless HP Printer is leaving a gaping hole for hackers, in that, case, it is imperative to take certain measures. Or if the situation is getting worse then you can ask for tech support for HP Printer from a reliable support service.

Why is Wireless Printer Security Essential?

If you are using a wireless printer for printing your official documents then first, make sure your office network is 100% secure. An unprotected network maximizes the potential for the data breach, lost, or damage. If you do not secure your network then you can face numerous issues like:

Slow Access

If there are some additional user are using your internet especially for downloading and uploading the content then the authenticated users will face the slow speed of the internet.

Privacy lost

We send information from one network to another in the form of packets. If your network is not secure then the hackers can capture and open those packets. That means they can access your password, private data, financial details, clients information, and more.

Illegal Users & Activity

There are a number of unwanted users who use your internet without your permission it can ultimately decrease the potential of your network power.

If you fix all these issues then ultimately your wireless HP printer will get error-free jobs and provide effective results. In this blog, we will discuss few tips and tricks which help you out to resolve all the encounter issues on HP wireless printers.

Remove the Plug

Wireless HP printers act as an interface between your private and professional lives. If you want to keep your data secure, then disconnect your printer with the network is not a solution. Connect your printing device directly to the computer via USB it will keep your print job secure.

Change the Password

We can access the network printers remotely by using the password. In order to keep your printing device secure, change the default password with the new one.

Whenever Hewlett Packard releases the latest firmware update for your printer, try to upgrade it as soon as possible. By keeping your firmware updated around 70% of your problem will resolve. If you keep your printer password protected and do not leave any security hole open, then you will automatically resolve the most basic wireless printer issues.

Use Encryption

Whenever you send any data to your printer make sure that the network is secured. For this, you can use encryption so that the data cannot be intercepted along the path. The user can even send the data to the server and once a job is printed he/she can easily pull it out.

Secure your printed documents

There are some special tray and secure document available in the market which keeps your media protected. Do not leave your document in the paper tray. Try to send your documents or jobs by using Private Printing or manual feed.

By adopting these tips and tricks can keep your wireless HP printer secure and safe. Now, there is no need to keep sitting in the same place to do your print job with wireless printers you can perform all the printing related activity by sitting anywhere in the office via the internet. If even after taking all these certain measures, you are still facing a problem with corrupted data, breaching information, theft, and more then it is wise to take HP support service. Enjoy printing!