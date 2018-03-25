Android Oreo kernel source code for 2016 Moto Z is now available for download from GitHub

Moto Z (2016)

Motorola has released the Android 8.0 Oreo kernel source code for Moto Z and developers can download it from GitHub. The kernel source code can help developers get custom ROMs and recoveries to run.

Since the Linux kernel that Android uses falls under the GPL license, OEMs that modify the kernel source are asked to release their modified versions. As Android is an open source operating system, developers use this modified kernel source code get custom ROMs and recoveries working.

Motorola has not been doing well lately. Several planned phones have seemingly been delayed or canceled, and half of the company’s engineering team in Chicago was laid off earlier this month. However, this has not stopped the company from releasing the Android 8.0 Oreo update to Brazilian owners of the Moto Z. Those with the U.S. or European version of the handset will have to wait a little bit longer to score Android 8.0 on their modular handset.

The new kernel code is specifically for Android 8.0 Oreo on the 2016 Moto Z (Griffin). You can download it from GitHub at the source link below.

Source