Android Oreo update is now available for T-Mobile Galaxy S8 and S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8+

T-Mobile users with Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the Un-carrier started pushing out Android 8.0 Oreo update with Samsung Experience 9.0 to Samsung’s 2017 flagships. The update is rather hefty with the one for the Galaxy S8 weighing in at 1.55GB (version G950USQU2CRB9) and the update for the Galaxy S8+ tipping the scales at 1.51GB (version G955USQU2CRB9).

As for what is included, you can expect Edge screen improvements like settings for better Edge panel visibility, more high contrast keyboard options for Samsung Keyboard, and new clock styles for the lock screen and Always On Display. The update to Android Oreo also brings features like autofill, picture-in-picture, and notification dots. It also has Samsung-exclusive features like more Edge lighting effects, Dual Messenger, and more. The Android security patch level is on February 1, 2018.

The update is now going out over the air to both devices, so owners should keep an eye out for that OTA. Once you receive the notification that the update has landed on your phone, make sure to connect to a Wi-Fi network before downloading and installing the new files. In addition, check to see if your battery is fully charged before you start the process of loading the update on your handset.

If you are the impatient type, you can also check for the update manually by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually. You can read how to update your device via OTA by visiting here.

It is exciting to see Android 8.0 finally hit the Galaxy S8 and S8+ on T-Mobile and give owners of those devices something new to play with during Galaxy S9 launch weekend. If you have got a Galaxy S8 or S8+ that has been updated to Oreo, be sure to share your impressions of the update with us!

In other news, Samsung has finally started to roll out Android Oreo update to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the update comes with the latest March 2018 security patch as well as Samsung Experience 9.0. The first country to receive the Note 8 Oreo update is France and we can expect a much broader roll out soon.