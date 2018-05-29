Pandora introduces a new unlimited family plan for $15 per month

Pandora

Pandora has launched a new family plan with unlimited streaming for $14.99 a month, matching the price of Apple Music and Spotify. In this offer, you can add up to 6 family members and allows us to create radio stations, customize playlists and download music offline.

This is a good news for all Pandora users as standard plan cost $9.99 a month and for additional $5 you can share your subscription with up to five other friends or family members.

Pandora Premium Family – which offers all of the features of Pandora Premium to up to six unique Pandora accounts simultaneously – is $14.99 USD monthly or $164.89 annually. Taxes may also apply depending on local tax laws in your area.

The family plan from Pandora also gives access to exclusive “Our Soundtrack” feature. The “Our Soundtrack” is an auto-created playlist that combines “each person’s unique musical tastes”. In other words, you can see what your friends or family members are listening to and they can get a taste of your favorites as well.

If you are on a standard plan by directly subscribing with Pandora, then you can upgrade to the family plan by through “Settings” -> “Switch Plans”. You can also send, cancel or resend invitations to your friends and families. However, if subscribed through iTunes, Amazon, Google Play or through another means, then you will have to cancel your subscription and sign up all over again. If you are not currently signed up for a Pandora Premium plan, you can also take advantage of a 60-day free trial offer to see if the plan’s right for you.

Recently, Pandora reached 6 million subscribers and is currently the fourth-largest music service behind Deezer, Apple Music, and Spotify – which leads the list with 75 million subscribers.

